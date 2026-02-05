AJ Styles on why he didn’t leave his gloves in the ring following his WWE retirement match at the Royal Rumble:
“I don’t know. I don’t know. Never say never, that’s the saying right?
“I think everybody’s allowed at least once coming out of retirement. I’m not saying I will do it any time soon…
“…What if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once, you never know.
“There’ll be a time when the gloves never go back on and it may be now, but we’ll see.”
(source: What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon)