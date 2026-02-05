AJ Styles on the emotional aftermath of what he considers his final WWE match (video)

AJ Styles opened up about the emotional aftermath of what he considers his final WWE match at the Royal Rumble, explaining that he kept his composure at first, saying he was “AJ Styles all the way from the end of the match, all the way to when I got to the back.” He recalled hugging several people backstage, including “Chris Park, Abyss… and Punk, I hugged everyone there and it was great,” before the emotions suddenly overwhelmed him.

As he headed toward the locker room, Styles admitted, “as soon as I walked around to leave, it freaking hit me,” and he found himself “power walking, a little bit of running” to get some privacy. Thinking he had closed the door, he turned his back and was “kinda trying not to (cry) like the biggest baby in the world.” Shane Helms then comforted him, telling him, “It’s alright, you’re good man, you don’t have to turn your back,” which Styles said meant a lot.

The most emotional hug came from Xavier Woods, with Styles saying, “then Xavier comes up and I probably squeezed him the hardest” because “I’ve known him for so long and seeing him do so well in so many different things, it was a special moment.” He added, “I squeezed him hard, he’s my guy,” while noting he hugged many people tightly that night. Reflecting on the lasting bonds in WWE, Styles said, “we might not be able to talk to each other like we used to but when we see each other it’s like no time has passed… it’ll still be the biggest hug.” He closed by saying, “I’ll miss that I really will. So let’s hope I find a way to stay connected.”

(Source: What’s Your Story? With Steph McMahon)