WWE News and Notes

– WWE plans to hold two more PLEs in Saudi Arabia this year leading up to WrestleMania 43.

(source: PWInsider)

– CM Punk on whether AJ Styles is actually retired:

“Who knows? I don’t know. I know what he told me behind the scenes which is nobody else’s business.”

– Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar slipping during his entrance on RAW

“I actually thought he did it on purpose.”

(source: SHAK Wrestling)

– Happy 44th Birthday to Chris Sabin.