Tony Khan on Powerhouse Hobbs leaving AEW for WWE, praises the signing of Tommaso Ciampa

– Tony Khan talks Powerhouse Hobbs leaving AEW for WWE, says he wishes him the best and thinks he had a great run in AEW:

“Well, I think Hobbs had a great run here in AEW. He started wrestling here in Jacksonville, had some great matches and became a champion in AEW. He’s a former TNT Champion, former World Trios Champion. I’ll always wish him all the best.”

– Khan emphasized that AEW is built around top-tier in-ring talent while praising Tommaso Ciampa’s signing. He said, “I think that AEW is where the best wrestle,” and added, “Tommaso Ciampa is a fantastic wrestler.” Khan also pointed out Ciampa’s background, noting that “even though he had never been in AEW, he’s a big part of the history of Ring of Honor.”

Khan went deeper into AEW’s philosophy when bringing in new talent, explaining, “The most important thing when we bring somebody in like a Ciampa is: are you a wrestler? Are you a great wrestler?” He continued by asking if there’s “a place for you here where you can really add to the AEW roster and set up great matches for the future.”

He wrapped up by saying Ciampa “fits that really to a tee, literally,” and confidently stated, “I think he will be a great addition for us.”

