Tony Khan on AJ Styles: “one of my favorites”

Tony Khan reflected on AJ Styles’ WWE retirement by strongly praising his career and influence across pro wrestling, calling him “absolutely a fantastic wrestler” and “one of my favorites.” Khan emphasized that Styles has had “an amazing career all over the world,” competing and thriving in several major promotions.

Although Styles never appeared in AEW, Khan highlighted his past work in Ring of Honor, saying he “had some fantastic matches” there. As a fan, Khan added that “some of my favorite stuff was when AJ Styles was in New Japan Pro Wrestling,” pointing specifically to “his match with Minoru Suzuki” as “one of my personal favorites.”

Khan also praised Styles’ time alongside Bullet Club, noting he “had a great alliance with the Bullet Club at that time.” He wrapped up by recognizing the overall scope of Styles’ career, calling him “somebody who’s had a great career in so many different companies around the world” and confirming that he “certainly…consider[s] him to be one of the all-time greats.”

(Source: YoJoshMartinez)