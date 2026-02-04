Philadelpia Eagle Cooper DeJean responds to rumors about him and wrestler Nikki Bella (video)

Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean responds to rumors about him and wrestler Nikki Bella:
"She's saying she got good taste? She could be talking about anybody."
Eagles CB Cooper DeJean responds to rumors about him and wrestler Nikki Bella 👀@cooperdejean | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/bmBrtc42bC
— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2026
Nikki Bella says she’s still single after Cooper DeJean reference on “Raw.”
Nikki Bella says she's still single after Cooper DeJean reference on "Raw." 👀 https://t.co/AEgOqblUhS pic.twitter.com/L6WZePLSFg
— TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2026