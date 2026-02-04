Nikki Bella praises the current WWE women’s division, Arn Anderson on Powerhouse Hobbs joining WWE

Nikki Bella praises the current WWE women’s division, feels more stars need to be built on the men’s side:

“The women’s division especially is incredible. I actually, no offense, think the women’s division is better than the men’s division overall. I think for women, it’s the best ever because of the opportunities given.

I do think we need to build more stars overall in the WWE, especially for the men. Especially seeing how many are going to be retiring soon. Already to lose AJ Styles so quick, that was crazy sad. John [Cena] is gone. You look at some of the other top stars’ ages and you’re like, ‘Oh wow,’”

(source: IMPAULSIVE)

– Arn Anderson says he’s beyond proud of Royce Keys (Powerhouse Hobbs) after joining WWE:

Couldn’t be more happy for my friend and the man formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, @RealRoyceKeys We discussed him and his bright future in the latest episode of #ARN pic.twitter.com/k8vAmGIva0 — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) February 3, 2026