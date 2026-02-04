Logan Paul on possibly he’s the masked man (video), Andrade has some choice words for Omega

– Logan Paul on rumors he’s the masked man at the Royal Rumble:

LOGAN PAUL DENIES BEING THE MASKED MAN AT THE ROYAL RUMBLE HMMMMMMM 👀 (IMPAULSIVE) pic.twitter.com/myHdA3gaij — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 4, 2026

– El Idolo Andrade has some choice words for Kenny Omega ahead of Dynamite:

Raza and for all those who don't believe in me(He believed in me @TheDonCallis ) but the real reason I'm going to win is because I want to kick @The_MJF ass!… pic.twitter.com/xExae4OSyL — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 4, 2026