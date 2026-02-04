Lance Storm critical of the CM Punk-Roman Reigns segment on Raw

Lance Storm criticized the CM Punk and Roman Reigns promo on WWE Raw, saying, “I get frustrated when promos start and they seem to be milking and playing into the crowd singing and interacting so much that I lose interest.” He admitted he stopped watching the segment, explaining, “I actually turned off the main event promo and went, ‘You know what, I’ll see the clips of the important part later, I can’t stand here listening to the crowd sing Roman Reigns…'”

Storm noted WWE’s approach to crowd interaction: “There has been a tendency from the company where you can tell that if the crowd even starts anything, the person in the ring pauses and tries to get them to go further, and I’ve gotten annoyed by it a long time ago.” He also criticized the focus on extending crowd reactions: “They are overly concerned with elongating that and playing into that and milking that, and it’s just not what I enjoy watching.”

On what he actually tunes in for, Storm said, “I tune into a show to listen to and see stars. I don’t tune into a show to listen and hear from fans.” He concluded that this style doesn’t work for him: “If others do, fantastic. I’m not exactly the target demo. My review is they need to grab my attention better.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Live)