CM Punk on Wrestlemania becoming a two night event, preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– CM Punk says WrestleMania across two nights is better than one:

“I think WrestleMania is so big, and I think our roster is so deep, it’s hard to spotlight all the talented people who deserve those spots. To me, two nights, it’s better than one. I don’t really differentiate between night one and night two.

I look at it like a Lollapalooza. They’re multiple nights. You’ve got a headliner every single night. Lucky for us, you get to wake up and do it again the next day. Last year, night one afforded me the ability to be completely stress-free night two and I got to be a fan and I got to sit and watch the show, so I loved that. I absolutely loved it.”

(Up And Adams Show)

– Kay Adams posted:

Today, CM Punk taught me how to anaconda vice someone. Someone being Gronk. pic.twitter.com/qBhhoFmzpy — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) February 4, 2026

– Preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

* Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo

* MJF vs Brody King (AEW World Title Eliminator)

* Ricochet vs. Jungle Jack Perry (AEW National Title)

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Mark Davis

* Young Bucks in action

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Las Vegas

LIVE 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

TONIGHT! Hangman Page vs @DUNKZILLADavis@TheDonCallis said he had a big, pissed off surprise for Hangman in the form of Mark Davis! Davis stands in the way of Hangman’s road to #AEWGrandSlam, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/P7R7VRIXoG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2026