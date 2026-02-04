CM Punk has no regrets about being away from WWE for 10 years

CM Punk doubled down on having no regrets about being away from WWE for 10 years, saying things likely wouldn’t have changed for him if Vince McMahon were still in charge: “If Vince was still here, I don’t think anything was ever gonna change, for me at least.”

He acknowledged there were moments he wondered about what could’ve been, noting “Man, these 10 years, I coulda worked with AJ a whole bunch, I could have done more with Cena,” but ultimately felt satisfied with his career path, adding “I think I did pretty good.”

Punk also took a playful shot while comparing his absence to Roman Reigns’ lighter schedule as Tribal Chief, saying “He graciously scaled back for two years? Well I graciously stepped back for 10,” and pointed out that “it took him that long to become the superstar that he is.” He wrapped it up by making his feelings clear: “So I’ve got no regrets.”

(Source: No Contest Wrestling)