CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Royce Keys notes

– CM Punk was a guest on the Jim Rome show:

"The two biggest superstars going today are Roman Reigns and CM Punk. What happens when you put them in a ring? We're gonna find out in Las Vegas."@WWE World Heavyweight Champ @CMPunk previews his WrestleMania 42 matchup with Roman Reigns. pic.twitter.com/RJsLihke9N — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 4, 2026

– Bodyslam reports that Royce Keys fka Powerhouse Hobbs is set to be part of the SmackDown brand.

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has announced she’s taking a “social media break”

After the events of this weekend, I’ve decided to take a social media break. Please respect my privacy at this time – BTB — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 4, 2026