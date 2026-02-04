Brie Bella credits Nick Khan for bringing her back to WWE

Appearing on the Notsam Wrestling Live show hosted by Sam Roberts on Sirius XM, Brie Bella credited WWE President Nick Khan for bringing her back to WWE.

Bella told Roberts that while she made it clear she wanted to return to WWE in the past, she was always told no and kind of gave up on the idea of going back around Thanksgiving.

Brie mentioned that some “other opportunities” were offered to her by other parties when all of a sudden, Khan gave her a call and offered her a job back.

“I was very shocked, and I was like, ‘Alright!’ And I’m grateful to Nick for bringing me back because I definitely thought the door was closed, and I’m happy that it reopened,” Brie said.

Many believed that Brie kept getting a no because of her husband Bryan Danielson, who has been working with AEW ever since he left WWE.

Speaking of Danielson, both Brie and her sister Nikki said that it was him who got them in shape for the Royal Rumble, getting them through some hard practices to be ready for the big day.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996