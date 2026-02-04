Behind-the-scenes look at Royce Keys’ WWE debut at the Rumble (video)

WWE posted a four-minute behind-the-scenes video of Royce Keys’ debut at the Royal Rumble on social media.

The video shows Keys, the man formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, talking about his dream of eventually becoming a WWE Superstar as he is met by several people, including an old friend in Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes jokingly tells the cameraman not to believe anything he is saying but Keys quickly pointed out that Rhodes was there for him during his roughest times when his mother passed away so he would never forget it.

Keys is also shown meeting Triple H backstage as well as CM Punk, Carmelo Hayes, Randy Orton, and others.

