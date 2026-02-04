Asuka ditches Kairi Sane after Rumble Elimination mishap (video)

During the Women’s Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Kairi Sane accidentally dropkicked Asuka over the top rope in a scrap with IYO SKY, leading to both women’s eliminations. Backstage footage captured Asuka shoving Sane out of their golf cart, yelling ‘I won’t forgive you, dumbass!’ in Japanese before racing away as Sane flailed after them on foot. The hilarious clip drew millions of views, fan memes like ‘Pray for Kairi,’ and calls for a WrestleMania grudge match between the Kabuki Warriors teammates.

