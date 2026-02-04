Andrade would like to retire in AEW, retired Marko Stunt appearing at upcoming GCW show

– Marko Stunt announced for GCW on Saturday, March 14:
*breaking*
MARKO STUNT returns to GCW for one more night as he says farewell to pro wrestling..
Saturday, March 14th
The Showboat – Atlantic City NJ
Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 2, 2026
Guys I’m retired. I’m not wrestling lol.
GCW is home and I get to tell everyone goodbye in person and see some amazing friends one more time and that’s gonna be dope.
See you there 🫶 https://t.co/LH0wb1YDF6
— Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) February 2, 2026
– Andrade El Idolo says he would like to retire in AEW.
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 4, 2026