Andrade would like to retire in AEW, retired Marko Stunt appearing at upcoming GCW show

– Marko Stunt announced for GCW on Saturday, March 14:

*breaking* MARKO STUNT returns to GCW for one more night as he says farewell to pro wrestling.. Saturday, March 14th

The Showboat – Atlantic City NJhttps://t.co/fZ7PQrW34V Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/Kqrzs7M1z4 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 2, 2026

Guys I’m retired. I’m not wrestling lol. GCW is home and I get to tell everyone goodbye in person and see some amazing friends one more time and that’s gonna be dope.

See you there 🫶 https://t.co/LH0wb1YDF6 — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) February 2, 2026

– Andrade El Idolo says he would like to retire in AEW.