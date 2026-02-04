2/4/26 AEW Dynamite Coverage



Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Pearl Theater at the Palms

Commentary Team: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

—

The show opens with comments from participants in tonight’s matches, including MJF, Brody King, Kenny Omega, Don Callis (on behalf of his Family), the Babes of Wrath, and the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

—

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Jon Moxley, and PAC) (w/Marina Shafir) vs. The Don Callis Family (El Clon, Josh Alexander, and Konosuke Takeshita)

Garcia and Alexander start the match. Alexander takes Garcia down, but Garcia comes back with a side-headlock. They exchange chops and Garcia delivers a shoulder tackle. PAC and Clon tag in, and PAC takes him down. Clon comes right back, but PAC takes him down with a hurricanrana. Clon delivers a kick, and then Moxley tags in. Takeshita takes in as well, and they exchange elbow strikes. Everyone gets into the ring and brawls before Takeshita gets triple-teamed in the corner. The Riders exchange quick tags and continue beating Takeshita down.

Clon and Alexander get knocked to the floor, and then Takeshita sends PAC into the barricade. Takeshita dodges Garcia in the corner and throws Moxley into the corner with a suplex. PAC and Clon tag in and Clon delivers quick kicks and an enzuigiri. Clon follows with another kick and runs the ropes, but PAC drops him with a suplex. PAC runs the ropes, but Alexander trips him up and Clon connects with a springboard splash. PAC gets dragged to the floor and slammed into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Alexander beats PAC down in the ring. PAC comes back with a kick to the face, and then knocks Clon and Takeshita to the floor. Alexander slams PAC down and goes for a guillotine knee drop, but PAC dodges. Moxley and Takeshita tag in and exchange elbow strikes. Moxley delivers a back suplex, but Takeshita comes back with an exploder. They exchange elbow strikes again, and then Moxley delivers a dropkick. Moxley sends Alexander to the floor and drops Clon with a cutter. Takeshita delivers an elbow strike, but Garcia tags in.

Moxley delivers a lariat to Takeshita and Garcia locks in the Dragon Tamer. Moxley delivers a stomp and Garcia goes for the cover, but Alexander breaks it up. Clon dives onto PAC on the outside, and then Moxley drops Alexander and Clon with a dive through the ropes. Takeshita gets a two count on Garcia, and then follows with the Blue Thunder Bomb for another two count. Takeshita goes for the Powerdrive Knee, but Garcia counters with a few strikes. Takeshita slams Garcia down and follows with a German suplex.

Clon and Alexander double-team Garcia, and Takeshita delivers the Powerdrive Knee for a two count. Takeshita follows with the Raging Fire to Garcia and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

—

Footage of Andrade El Idolo defeated Swerve Strickland on last week’s Dynamite airs. Baxkstage, Renee Paquette interviews Strickland. Renee asks Strickland where he is going to shift his focus to since he is out of the AEW World title picture. Strickland smirks and motions for Prince Nana to answer. Nana says their focus isn’t changing and one loss doesn’t mean anything. Nana says they aren’t going anywhere.

—

A video package for Will Ospreay airs.

—

Match 2 – Mixed Tag Team Match

Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm vs. Jordan Oasis and Brittnie Brooks

Cassidy and Oasis start the match, and Cassidy delivers a dropkick. Cassidy takes Oasis down and tags in Storm. Brooks comes in, but Storm delivers Mongolian chops and throws her across the ring. Storm delivers a German suplex and Oasis tags back in. Cassidy delivers a back elbow, and then Cassidy and Storm deliver corner clotheslines. Storm drops Oasis with a shot, and then delivers another shot to Brooks in the corner. Storm drops Brooks with a DDT, and then Cassidy does the same to Oasis. Storm delivers a hip attack to Oasis and Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch for the pin fall.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm

-After the match, Cassidy says he doesn’t know if he likes the idea of a Hair vs. Hair Match because he likes his hair. Storm freaks out and says she can’t be bald because she will look disgusting. Luther puts her robe over her, and then she fires up and says it’s not going to go down like that. Storm says at Grand Slam Australia, either Cassidy will shave Wheeler Yuta bald or she will make Marina Shafir look like Mox.

—

Earlier today, Darby Allin was attacked by the War Dogs outside of the arena. Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd beat him down and throw him in their trunk of their car before driving away.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Mark Davis

Davis dropkicks Page into the corner and follows with a scoop slam. Davis goes for a senton, but Page dodges and delivers a sliding lariat. Page chops Davis against the ropes, but Davis comes back with chops of his own. Davis takes Page down with more chops, but Page sends him to the outside and takes him down with a dive. Page delivers a clothesline and gets Davis back into the ring. Davis comes back with a suplex and follows with a corner clothesline. Davis puts Page in a chair on the outside, and follows with a leaping back elbow as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Davis connects with a cannonball in the corner and gets a two count. Davis puts Page up top and climbs, but Page bites his face and goes for a suplex. Davis delivers right hands, but Page pulls him down into a powerbomb for a two count. Page delivers leaping lariats and goes for a powerbomb to the floor. Davis holds on and sit down onto Page on the apron. Davis charges, but Page dodges and Davis hits the barricade. Page drops Davis with a moonsault from a balcony and gets him back into the ring. Page connects with another moonsault, but Davis kicks out at two.

Davis comes back with a kick and follows with a back-drop driver. Davis goes for a BT bomb, but Page counters into a roll-up for a two count. Page delivers a right hand, but Davis comes back with an enzuigiri. Davis delivers a running lariat and follows with a seated inverted powerbomb for a two count. Davis runs the ropes, but Page cuts him off with a clothesline. Davis comes back with a lariat of his own, but Page delivers Deadeye for a two count. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Davis ducks and gets him on his shoulders.

Davis backs into the ropes, but Page counters and delivers a Tombstone on the stage. Page follows with the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Page says he heads to Australia for a number one contender’s match next week. Page says he hopes he sees Kenny Omega there, and then says he will take back the World Championship that he never should have lost at Revolution.

—

A video package for Kevin Knight airs.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Andrade El Idolo (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer) vs. Kenny Omega

They lock up and exchange chops. Idolo pokes Omega in the eye, but Omega comes back with a leaping knee strike. Omega drops Idolo with a dive on the outside and sets up for the One Winged Angel. Idolo gets free, but Omega kicks him in the midsection. Idolo comes back with a suplex and follows with a chop before getting him back into the ring. Idolo goes up top, but Omega cuts him off with right hands. Omega climbs and delivers shots and headbutts. Omega delivers a superplex and goes for the cover, but Idolo gives out at two.

Omega delivers chops and follows with a running senton. Omega delivers a moonsault and goes for the cover, but Idolo kicks out at two again. Omega delivers body shots, but Idolo runs the ropes and drops Omega with an elbow strike. Idolo goes for a Figure Four, but Omega counters into a roll-up for a two count. Idolo comes back and delivers the Three Amigos, wiht the last one on the floor. Idolo drops Omega with a tornillo over the top rope and flirsts with a few women at ringside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Idolo stomps on Omega and goes for a moonsault, but Omega gets his knees up. Omega goes for a knee strike in the corner, but Idolo dodges and locks in the Figure Four. Omega reverses the pressure, but Idolo makes it to the ropes. They exchange elbow strikes and Omega delivers a snap-dragon suplex. Omega delivers another snap-dragon and goes for a third, but Idolo blocks it. Omega kicks Idolo into the corner and follows with the V Trigger. Omega puts Idolo up top and goes for an avalanche One Winged Angel, but Idolo counters out and delivers a DDT for a two count.

Idolo delivers double knees in the corner and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out at two. Idolo goes for the DM, but Omega counters out and they exchange shots and chops. Idolo kicks Omega in the face, but Omega comes back with a knee strike. Omega goes for the V Trigger, but Idolo counters with a running back elbow. Callis gives Idolo a screwdriver, but Swerve Strickland comes out and take it from him. The referee argues with Strickland, and then Idolo delivers a low-blow to Omega. Idolo delivers the DM and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

-After the match, Omega and Strickland argue in the ring. They start shoving each other before security runs out to pull them apart.

—

A video package for Brody King airs.

—

Backstage, Renee interviews Kris Statlander. Renee says Statlander has agreed to give Thekla another shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship as long as she gets to pick the stipulation. Renee asks what it is, and Statlander says she can get way more toxic than Thekla can get, but she is not going to reveal the stipulation until this Saturday on Collision.

—

Match 5 – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) vs. Megabad (Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford)

Cameron and Ford start the match, but Nightingale and Bayne quickly tag in. Cameron gets knocked to the floor and Ford and Bayne double-team Nightingale. Bayne delivers an elbow strike and tags Ford in. Nightingale sends Ford to the floor and clotheslines Bayne to the floor. Cameron tags in and Nightingale slams her onto Ford for a two count. Cameron sends Ford to the corner and connects with a back elbow. Nightingale tags in as Cameron chops Ford. Nightingale slams Ford down and goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Bayne tags in and chops Nightingale in the corner.

Bayne follows with knees to the midsection, but Nightingale comes back with an enzuigiri. Nightingale delivers a corner clothesline and goes up top, but Ford grabs her ankle and Bayne delivers a right hand. Bayne delivers a hurricanrana that sends Nightingale to the floor, and follows with a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale drops Bayne with a Pounce. Cameron and Ford tag in, and Cameron takes her down with a slingblade. Cameron delivers right hands and follows with a back suplex for a two count. Bayne comes back in, but Cameron delivers a double DDT. Ford comes back with a kick to the face, but Cameron delivers an enzuigiri. Nightingale and Cameron double suplex Bayne out of the corner, but Ford comes back with a double blockbuster. Nightingale delivers a spine-buster to Bayne for a two count, and then Cameron tags back in.

Ford slams Cameron into the corner, and then Bayne and Ford double-team Nightingale. Bayne and Ford deliver a Doomsday Device to Cameron and Bayne gets the pin fall.

Winners: Megabad

—

Footage of Tommaso Ciampa’s AEW TNT Championship win over Mark Briscoe from this past Saturday’s Collision airs. Backstage, Ciampa says out of respect for the TNT title and Briscoe, he will carry on the tradition of the open challenge, starting this Saturday on Collision. Ciampa says Silvie loves her new home and isn’t planning on going anywhere for a long time.

—

Match 6 – AEW National Championship Match

Ricochet (c) vs. Jack Perry

Perry attacks Ricochet during his entrance and throws him off the ramp. Perry flips onto Ricochet and slams him into the barricade. Perry gets Ricochet into the ring and drops him with a Spear. Perry delivers right hands and follows with a chop against the ropes. Perry chops Ricochet in the corner and follows with right hands. Perry takes Ricochet down and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Ricocher comes back and slams Perry into the ropes. Ricochet chokes Perry over the middle rope and follows with a chop. Ricochet takes Perry down and kicks him in the head.

Ricochet delivers right hands and grinds his shin into Perry’s throat. They exchange chops, and then Ricochet delivers right hands on the mat. Perry comes back with elbow strikes, and then kicks Ricochet in the face. Perry follows with elbow strikes and knocks Ricochet to the floor with a right hand. Perry goes for a baseball slide, but Ricochet catches him and throws him onto the commentary table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ricochet has Perry on the apron. Perry comes back with knee strikes to the head and follows with right hands. Ricochet rakes Perry’s eyes, but Perry knocks him to the floor with a flip over the top rope. Perry flips onto Ricochet and gets him back into the ring. Ricochet comes back with elbow strikes, but Perry goes for a DDT. Ricochet counters into a Nothern Lights suplex, and then slams him onto the apron. Ricochet delivers a Death Valley Driver on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Ricochet delivers a springboard clothesline, and then slams him down for a two count.

Ricochet grabs the title and slides it into the ring. The referee moves it, and Perry blocks a low-blow. Perry delivers a thrust kick, but Ricochet comes back with an uppercut. Perry delivers a poison-rana and follows with a diving DDT. Perry delivers a cutter and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Ricochet gets a roll-up with a handful of tights for a two count, and then Perry does the same for a two count of his own. Perry applies the Snare Trap, and pulls Ricochet away from the ropes to reapply it. Perry delivers elbow strikes, and then Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona come to ringside.

Liona pulls Ricochet to the ropes as Kaun distracts the referee. The Young Bucks come to the stage and take out GOA with chairs and dives. Ricochet puts the title in the corner and sends Perry face-first into it. Ricochet delivers Vertigo and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW National Champion: Ricochet

—

The War Dogs are in the production truck, and they attack the production guys and tell them to roll their footage. Footage airs of them attacking Darby Allin in the desert, and leaving him taped in a bodybag as they drive away.

—

Match 7 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match

MJF vs. Brody King