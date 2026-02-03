Punk recalls the conversation he had with prior to his match at Wrestlemania 41

CM Punk recalls the conversation he had with prior to his main event match at Wrestlemania 41

Recently speaking with Complex News, Punks speaks about how it felt to finally become part of the main event & who spoke to him prior to his match:

“No, all that, all that was exactly what I’d imagined it was going to be. But that comes with a lot of pitfalls. It’s a super high pressure situation, and especially with me, because I was so vocal about it for so long. It was pretty heavy. Bret (Hart) grabbed me right before I went out and had some words for me, and then Taker, bless his heart, brings the mood, just snapped me right back into it because he grabbed me and he went, ‘well, don’t f*** this up.’ So it’s just like, that’s actually- that’s what I needed right now, because everybody’s giving me these heartfelt speeches and like hugging me and people are emotional and I’m crying and, you know, he kind of just brought the levity like, ‘Oh yeah.’ Like sometimes like we take ourselves too seriously, and even though this is a pretty heavy moment and I was feeling the pressure, I essentially am just wrestling in front of thousands of people in my underwear so like you know, our business is funny. But yeah, it was literally… I mean, to me, it was a perfect night. It was everything I thought it was going to be.”

(Source: Complex News)