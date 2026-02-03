Piper Niven update: “Keep your fingers crossed for me”

Piper Niven (via X) provided an injury update:

— Keep your fingers crossed for me.”

Full update:



I am in a good spot rn! ☺️

I’m sorry I’ve been so quiet with you guys.

I appreciate every single message and every tweet (x? Sk?) I get, even if I haven’t liked or responded.

The truth is I’ve been so quiet as I know you have questions but the fact of the matter is, I don’t know yet.

It’s 5 months on and some days when it’s bad I can’t stand up for more than a few minutes if even a minute.

Do I want to come back?

Of course I do.

This is all I’ve done and all I’ve wanted to do since I was 16 years old and I can’t imagine doing anything else, I still love it as much as I did the first day I started.

And I feel like I was really just starting to get confident again and open up and hit my groove 😆

So all this to say, I hope so.

Keep your fingers crossed for me