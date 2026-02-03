Paul Wight posts photos of his body transformation, update on AJ Styles

– Paul Wight drops to 393 Pounds in Stunning Transformation

Currently 393lbs. Shooting for 360lbs. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me over the years. #gymselfie#gymgoals pic.twitter.com/BtBjt7XGs9 — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) February 3, 2026

The 7-foot AEW wrestler, long billed at over 500 pounds, shared Tuesday that he’s down to 393 pounds and aiming for 360, posting from a CrossFit gym amid his recovery from hip surgeries and a late 2025 back procedure. Fans and peers like Lex Luger praised the milestone, with many sharing their own weight loss stories and dreaming up comeback matches. At 53, Wight vows an in-ring return, crediting AEW’s support as his fitness push inspires beyond wrestling.

– AJ Styles’ WWE contract expires early 2026, and after his Rumble defeat many see it as the end of his decade-long run there, complete with two championships and epic feuds. AEW insiders told Fightful Select they expect to pursue him hard if he becomes available, with no extension confirmed yet. His departure is on his terms, not about money, opening doors for dream matches against old rivals like Kenny Omega in AEW, or returns to New Japan or TNA.