Nick Bollea spotted at WWE Performance Center, plus notes on Seth Rollins, Dirty Dom, and Liv Morgan

– Nick Hogan was spotted at WWE Performance Center. There is no information as to why he was there.

Seth Rollins when asked if there’s a moment from his WWE career he’d love to relive or redo:

“I would love to wrestle Bray Wyatt one more time.”

– After Raw, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan posted:

