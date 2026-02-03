Nia Jax on the biggest difference between her first and second WWE runs

Nia Jax explained that the biggest difference between her first and second WWE runs is the freedom Triple H has given her to be herself. She said that before, she was constantly guided and restricted, recalling how she was told “You’re a certain size. You can’t do these things.

Stay away from this. Don’t let them do this to you.” That approach made her feel boxed in, as she described being “pigeon-holed into a little bit of a situation” where she was “afraid to get out of it,” especially since the person giving directions was “somebody who runs the show.”

Nia added that back then it felt like she was performing for “an audience of one,” always trying to keep that person happy. This time around, however, Triple H has taken a completely different stance, telling her “Be you,” and encouraging her with “You show them what you can do, because I know what you’re capable of.”

Because of that support, she says the main change is that she’s finally comfortable being herself, explaining that she’s “being myself a little bit more,” and “adding who I am into my character,” instead of feeling like “I gotta stay here and make sure that somebody’s happy.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)