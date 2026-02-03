Lynch and Rollins jokingly adopt Je’Von Evans backstage at Royal Rumble (video)

During Royal Rumble weekend in Riyadh, 21-year-old Je’Von Evans from Greensboro lasted nearly 41 minutes in the Men’s match, earning Iron Man honors in his main roster debut.

Backstage, Lynch went full mom mode, telling him ‘I’m taking you under my wing’ while loading his plate with carbs, as Rollins grinned along. The fun exchange highlighted WWE’s supportive locker room, with fans loving the mentorship from the power couple toward the explosive high-flyer.

“we look alike actually” im sobbing pic.twitter.com/9kR1Ktkmzx — bonny (@tojiswetburrito) February 2, 2026