Joe Hendry wins the NXT Title

By
staff
-
0
300

Joe Hendry wins the NXT Championship in a 6 person ladder match. Joe Hendry and Ricky Saints get to the top of the ladder. Joe and Ricky both unsnap the title. Each holding one end, Joe hits Ricky with the title and Ricky falls onto a ladder. Hendry is in possession of the NXT championship.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here