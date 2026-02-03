Joe Hendry wins the NXT Title

Joe Hendry wins the NXT Championship in a 6 person ladder match. Joe Hendry and Ricky Saints get to the top of the ladder. Joe and Ricky both unsnap the title. Each holding one end, Joe hits Ricky with the title and Ricky falls onto a ladder. Hendry is in possession of the NXT championship.

RAISE YOUR HANDS 🙌@joehendry is the NEW NXT CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/ccGF7UaWch — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2026