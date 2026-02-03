Je’Von Evans and Tommaso Ciampa notes

– Tommaso Ciampa shared that collaborating with Mikey Rukus on his new AEW entrance theme, My Shadow Knows, was a fun and creative experience. He explained that he finally got to help shape the kind of music he’s always wanted, saying “This is the music I’ve always wanted, here are the elements.”

Ciampa appreciated how much input he was given during the process, noting “I’ve never been able to collaborate with somebody who’s a music artist in that way, where your opinion matters so much.”

Overall, he described the quick turnaround as exciting and natural, adding that “48 hours with him, it was a blast” and that the whole process was just “this back and forth of just jiving.”

– Je’Von Evans wants to break Randy Orton’s record for the youngest World Champion:

“There’s a lot of goals that I want to accomplish, and one of those goals is to beat Randy Orton’s record. You feel me? Be the youngest World Heavyweight Champion. I feel like that’s something that I’m grinding for.

I think he won it at 24, I believe. I turn 22 in April. I got more than two years, so let’s grind for that goal. Straight like that.”

(source: Raw Recap)