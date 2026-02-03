Hurricane Helms on Chelsea Green, AEW Collision viewership, plus notes on the Bella Twins

– AEW Collision on January 31st averaged 492,000, P18-49: 0.07

– Hurricane Helms via X:

Chelsea Green will be a World Champion in WWE. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 3, 2026

– Logan Paul asks Nikki Bella if it was awkward seeing John Cena backstage:

Logan Paul asks Nikki Bella if it was awkward seeing John Cena backstage “The first time… We hadn't seen each other in so many years so it was just like you didn't know what to expect. So yeah." (Impaulsive)pic.twitter.com/gBjz9jaEdP — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 3, 2026

“The first time… We hadn’t seen each other in so many years so it was just like you didn’t know what to expect. So yeah.”

(source: Impaulsive)

– “I just feel like this is the perfect time for The Bella Twins. The women’s division is on fire. It’s the best I’ve ever seen it, and I’m just like, I can’t sit at home anymore and be watching like a fan. I gotta get in.”

(Brie Bella on Good Morning America)