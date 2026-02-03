Hurricane Helms on Chelsea Green, AEW Collision viewership, plus notes on the Bella Twins

– AEW Collision on January 31st averaged 492,000, P18-49: 0.07

– Hurricane Helms via X:

Logan Paul asks Nikki Bella if it was awkward seeing John Cena backstage:

“The first time… We hadn’t seen each other in so many years so it was just like you didn’t know what to expect. So yeah.”

(source: Impaulsive)

– “I just feel like this is the perfect time for The Bella Twins. The women’s division is on fire. It’s the best I’ve ever seen it, and I’m just like, I can’t sit at home anymore and be watching like a fan. I gotta get in.”

(Brie Bella on Good Morning America)

