Hiromu Takahashi leaving NJPW, Athena to challenge for the IWGP Women’s title

NJPW has announced that Hiromu Takahashi will be leaving the company.
His final appearance for NJPW will be at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11th.
Hiromu Takahashi to leave NJPW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 3, 2026
Athena has challenged Syuri for the IWGP Women’s Championship at New Beginning USA on February 27.
BREAKING: Athena is headed to New Beginning USA February 27 and is challenging Syuri for the IWGP Women's title!
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 3, 2026