Hiromu Takahashi leaving NJPW, Athena to challenge for the IWGP Women’s title

By
staff
-
0
198

NJPW has announced that Hiromu Takahashi will be leaving the company.

His final appearance for NJPW will be at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11th.

Athena has challenged Syuri for the IWGP Women’s Championship at New Beginning USA on February 27.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here