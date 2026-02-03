Hangman Adam Page opens up about the photo with Marty Scurll

Hangman Adam Page opened up about the photo with Marty Scurll, admitting he was “obviously surprised” and “shocked” when everything first came out, saying it “didn’t seem like the person that I knew.” He explained that after learning the truth, he felt “faced with a choice” and decided to reach out since Scurll had “lost his job from Ring of Honor” and was dealing with heavy public backlash. Page said he’s “remained in touch with him… since then, [has] been six years.”

Hangman strongly condemned Scurll’s behavior, making it clear that “what he did, his actions, are abhorrent. Disgraceful. There’s no excuse.” He added that he has “always thought that” and “will always think that about his actions.” He also acknowledged that public reaction has kept Scurll out of major wrestling promotions, noting he’s been “unable to be a part of mainstream professional wrestling” because of “public perception.”

Addressing the photo directly, Page stressed it was not support in any form, saying, “I don’t want that photo to seem like some kind of endorsement,” and that he has “no interest whatsoever in whitewashing what he did” or “any interest or intention of rehabilitating his public image.” He emphasized, “Not now, not ever.” He also said the fallout Scurll has faced is largely justified, calling the consequences “warranted.”

On fan reaction, Hangman said he understands if people feel differently about him now, explaining that if fans “feel uncomfortable being a fan of mine,” or have “lost… the smallest amount of respect,” he would say “I completely understand that. I can respect it and accept it.”

Finally, when asked why he’s maintained a private relationship with Scurll, Page shared that it comes down to who he is as a person, saying “when people treat me with kindness, I try to return it.” He explained he kept it private so it wouldn’t be “misconstrued as like an endorsement or an effort to rehabilitate someone’s public image.” He closed by reflecting that “he’s still a human being,” and that “relationships are complicated.”

(Source: The Takedown on SI)