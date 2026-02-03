Green addressed Michael Hayes’ comments on WWE Unreal, date and location for NXT Roadblock

– Chelsea Green addressed Michael Hayes’ comments on WWE Unreal that she isn’t meant to be the ‘Top Girl’:

“One of the head producers of WWE, his name is Michael Hayes. He works very closely with our boss Triple H, and he basically on Unreal said, ‘Chelsea makes the most out of her time, so we don’t need to give her 30 minutes. We give her 30 seconds, and she does the same work, which is great because she’s not meant to be here for 30 minutes. She’s not meant to be the top girl. She’s meant to elevate all those girls to be in that top position, to be a main eventer.’

It’s crazy because I’m a self-aware human being, so I know my kind of place on the totem pole in this fake hierarchy that is wrestling. But to actually hear it, to actually hear that there was a ceiling put on me, it’s different. You can’t help but be pissed off and a little upset and just aggravated at the fact that you thought that there was maybe a chance that there wasn’t that ceiling, that maybe it was all in your head, and then it was confirmed. And it wasn’t confirmed to me. It was confirmed on national television.”

(Source: Reality Checked)

– NXT Roadblock will take place on March 31st in the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.