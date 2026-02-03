Dominik Mysterio returns to Raw with huge pop (video)

The Intercontinental Champion, out since mid-December 2025 with a shoulder injury, returned alongside Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan to deafening cheers that mixed heel heat with pure adoration. Michael Cole called it perfectly: ‘My god, the double champion is back,’ noting Dom’s holds on both the WWE IC title from WrestleMania 41 and the AAA Mega Championship. Tension flared when Raquel Rodriguez charged the ring for payback, building bad blood toward WrestleMania 42, while fans buzzed over the duo’s undeniable star power.

