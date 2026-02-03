Corey Graves accepts of position of professor at Point Park University, NXT interim GM announced

– WWE’s Corey Graves is taking on the position of a professor at Point Park University in Pennsylvania

“I was invited over the last year or two to speak at Point Park College to their broadcasting students. It was wrestling centric, but there were also quite a few students who were broadcasting specific, not necessarily wrestling fans.

It went well; they asked me to come back again, and I did. The second time went better than the first.”

(source: )

– Shawn Michaels has announced that Robert Stone is the new interim General Manager of NXT following Ava’s departure from the company.