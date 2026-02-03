Backlash 2026 tickets on sale on February 20

Tickets for Backlash 2026 in Tampa, Florida will go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

A pre-sale will be held on Thursday, February 19 starting at 10AM ET using the code WWETIX.

Additionally, WWE Backlash Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive passes give fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more.

This is the second time that the Tampa region will be hosting Backlash following the 2021 event. The last WWE PLE in the city was the 2024 Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field.

