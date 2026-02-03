2/3/26 WWE NXT Recap

WWE NXT Results – February 3, 2026

• NXT kicks off with Shawn Michaels announcing Robert Stone is the new Interim NXT General Manager

• Jaida Parker & Blake Monroe get into a fight in the Parking Lot

• Izzi Dame beats Thea Hail & Lola Vice in a Triple Threat Match to retain the NXT Women’s North American Title

• Elio LeFleur beats Charlie Dempsey to advance to the next round of The WWE Speed Title #1 Contenders Tournament

• Tony D says last year he lost his family and had to sit down in a dark room, and remember who he was

Tony says he came back to NXT for 2 reasons

1. To take eveything from Darkstate

2. He will reveal what it is after he is done with Darkstate

• Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance beat Sol Ruca & Zaria to retain the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

• Channing Stacks Lorenzo & Lexis King beat Chase University

After the match Uriah Connors leave Chase U and leaves with them

• The Fatal Influence celebrate Jacy Jayne being in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Jacy is upset with Sol Ruca for eliminating her and costing her chance to compete at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas

Sol, Zaria, Kendal Grey, & Wren Sinclair make their way to the ring and want to challenge Jacy for the NXT Women’s Title

Robert Stone comes out and announces it will Sol & Zaria vs Kendal & Wren next week and whoever gets the pinfall or submission win will be the new #1 Contender for the Title

• Joe Hendry wins the 7 Way Ladder Match to become the new NXT Champion