WWE announces the host site for Raw and Smackdown Wrestlemania weekend

WWE announced that the T-Mobile Arena will host RAW and SmackDown on WrestleMania weekend:
WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, including two events at T-Mobile Arena:
Friday, April 17: Friday Night SmackDown
Monday, April 20: Monday Night RAW
Special combo tickets will go on sale starting Friday, February 13 at 1pm ET/10am PT via AXS.com.
Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting AXS.com starting Wednesday, February 11 at 1pm ET/10am PT.
