WWE announces the host site for Raw and Smackdown Wrestlemania weekend

WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, including two events at T-Mobile Arena:

Friday, April 17: Friday Night SmackDown

Monday, April 20: Monday Night RAW

Special combo tickets will go on sale starting Fri‍day, Febr‍uary 13 at 1pm ET/10am PT via AXS.com.

Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting AXS.com starting Wedn‍esday, Feb‍ruary 11 at 1pm ET/10am PT.

