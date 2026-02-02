WWE announces the host site for Raw and Smackdown Wrestlemania weekend

WWE announced that the T-Mobile Arena will host RAW and SmackDown on WrestleMania weekend:

WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced its initial schedule of major events planned for WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, including two events at T-Mobile Arena:

Friday, April 17: Friday Night SmackDown

Monday, April 20: Monday Night RAW

Special combo tickets will go on sale starting Fri‍day, Febr‍uary 13 at 1pm ET/10am PT via AXS.com.

Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting AXS.com starting Wedn‍esday, Feb‍ruary 11 at 1pm ET/10am PT.

