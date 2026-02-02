Royal Rumble 2026 a massive success on Netflix

The Royal Rumble seems like it was a massive hit on Netflix as it has been in the top three spot worldwide (excluding the United States) since the show aired according to FlixPatrol.

It has charted in 66 different countries, reaching the number one or two spot in the majority of those countries and sits behind Bridgerton and HIS & HERS. It placed high in countries which don’t usually register anything for WWE.

Smackdown, which also aired from Saudi Arabia, was #9 in the chart worldwide, charting in many countries which it doesn’t usually hit.

Last year, the Royal Rumble was the most-watched WWE premium live event of the year on Netflix, beating even each night of WrestleMania.

WWE PLEs do not air on Netflix in the United States so they are not counted in the charts.

