Rikishi says Chelsea Green should be a “Main-Eventer,” Royce Keyes on the magnitude of the moment

– Royce Keyes (Powerhouse Hobbs) opened up about the magnitude of the moment by saying “never thought I would be part of something this big. This is huge.” He explained that being at the WWE Royal Rumble felt surreal, calling it “wild” and “like something out of a movie, man.”

As he looked around the arena, Hobbs was blown away by “this whole setup,” especially “walking down this aisle and into the ring and background.” He shared how emotional it was, saying “it’s pretty amazing, man,” and admitting he was “getting goosebumps under this sweatshirt.”

Hobbs kept emphasizing how real it all felt, repeating “it’s crazy. It feels real,” while taking in “the ring, the seats, the stage setup.” He also highlighted the bigger picture, noting the Royal Rumble leads to “the Grandaddy of Them All… WrestleMania,” before closing with “this starts tonight.”

(Source: Royal Rumble Vlog)

– Rikishi states that Chelsea Green should be a “Main-Eventer”

Recently on Off the Top, Rikishi had nothing but praise for Chelsea Green & she should be given a chance to be fully build as an Main Eventer:

“I feel 100 percent that Chelsea Green is a main eventer. It’s not that Chelsea can’t do the work. It’s not that Chelsea is not a prime talent performer. But the thing is, it’s how you’re writing stuff for this girl. Give Chelsea a fair opportunity. Build Chelsea up as much as you would give Charlotte Flair an opportunity. Give Chelsea that big, crazy entrance that I mean, really, really put it all out for her, and don’t worry about the work. Let her do that. She’s got that on point, but she can’t get over by herself, if she’s out there having great, great matches and continue to do jobs for whoever because you feel that next person, you want them to excel to the next level, or for whatever storyline you got. My thing is with good talent, you only get good talent once in a while when you come through, and when you finally find that good talent such as a Chelsea Green, you wanna make sure you protect her. If you don’t have nothing for her, put her down on the shelf for a second, right? Let it marinate — whatever they’re doing with the next person, blah, blah, blah. But when that time comes, because you know, just in case that angle doesn’t go through or that person gets hurt, you have a person like a Chelsea Green waiting here.

(Source: Rikishi Off the Top Podcast)

♥️ you @TheREALRIKISHI

Thank you for always making me feel seen and important. pic.twitter.com/JgELsfKHSy — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 2, 2026