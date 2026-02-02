Raw preview (updated), Kairi Sane pays tribute to AJ Styles, producers for the Royal Rumble men’s match

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
402

– Announced for tonight WWE RAW :

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Raquel Rodriguez – Philadelphia street fight for the Women’s World title
• Royal Rumble aftermath
CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Penta & Jey Uso are listed as featured superstars

just announced:

* Roman Reigns will appear live on RAW tonight in Philadelphia. Will he announce what Title hes going for at WrestleMania?

– The producers of Saturday night’s Men’s Royal Rumble match…

• Michael Hayes
• Shane Helms
• Jamie Noble
• Bobby Roode

(source: PWInsider)

Kairi Sane gets emotional as she pays tribute to AJ Styles following his retirement in WWE:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here