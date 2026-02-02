Raw preview (updated), Kairi Sane pays tribute to AJ Styles, producers for the Royal Rumble men’s match

– Announced for tonight WWE RAW :
• Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Raquel Rodriguez – Philadelphia street fight for the Women’s World title
• Royal Rumble aftermath
• CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Penta & Jey Uso are listed as featured superstars
just announced:
* Roman Reigns will appear live on RAW tonight in Philadelphia. Will he announce what Title hes going for at WrestleMania?
– The producers of Saturday night’s Men’s Royal Rumble match…
• Michael Hayes
• Shane Helms
• Jamie Noble
• Bobby Roode
(source: PWInsider)
– Kairi Sane gets emotional as she pays tribute to AJ Styles following his retirement in WWE:
It was always my dream to work together with you in the ring, and I was truly happy that it came true.
I will never forget this moment.
Thank you so much, @AJStylesOrg .#ThankYouAj #Respect 💪🏻 https://t.co/hZUstxIDxT pic.twitter.com/sheZHiYXm8
— Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) February 2, 2026