Raw preview (updated), Kairi Sane pays tribute to AJ Styles, producers for the Royal Rumble men’s match

– Announced for tonight WWE RAW :

• Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs Raquel Rodriguez – Philadelphia street fight for the Women’s World title

• Royal Rumble aftermath

• CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Penta & Jey Uso are listed as featured superstars

just announced:

* Roman Reigns will appear live on RAW tonight in Philadelphia. Will he announce what Title hes going for at WrestleMania?

– The producers of Saturday night’s Men’s Royal Rumble match…

• Michael Hayes

• Shane Helms

• Jamie Noble

• Bobby Roode

(source: PWInsider)

– Kairi Sane gets emotional as she pays tribute to AJ Styles following his retirement in WWE:

It was always my dream to work together with you in the ring, and I was truly happy that it came true. I will never forget this moment.

Thank you so much, @AJStylesOrg .#ThankYouAj #Respect 💪🏻 https://t.co/hZUstxIDxT pic.twitter.com/sheZHiYXm8 — Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) February 2, 2026