Mr. Iguana comments on his Royal Rumble appearance, plus notes on Clark Connors and Isla Dawn

Mr. Iguana gets emotional while commenting on his WWE Royal Rumble appearance:

“It’s a wild ride that I never imagined possible”

– Happy 32nd Birthday to Isla Dawn

– Clark Connors is believed to have been signed by All Elite Wrestling, reports Bryan Alvaraz.

