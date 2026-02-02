Mr. Iguana comments on his Royal Rumble appearance, plus notes on Clark Connors and Isla Dawn

– Mr. Iguana gets emotional while commenting on his WWE Royal Rumble appearance:

Mr Iguana gets emotional while commenting on his WWE Royal Rumble appearance: "It's a wild ride that I never imagined possible"pic.twitter.com/hX6X58nxvi — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 2, 2026

“It’s a wild ride that I never imagined possible”

– Happy 32nd Birthday to Isla Dawn

– Clark Connors is believed to have been signed by All Elite Wrestling, reports Bryan Alvaraz.