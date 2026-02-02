Mr. Iguana comments on his Royal Rumble appearance, plus notes on Clark Connors and Isla Dawn

– Mr. Iguana gets emotional while commenting on his WWE Royal Rumble appearance:
– Happy 32nd Birthday to Isla Dawn
– Clark Connors is believed to have been signed by All Elite Wrestling, reports Bryan Alvaraz.