MJF, AJ Styles, and Dominik Mysterio notes

– MJF says that accounts posting bad-faith takes just for engagement are fading as people stop interacting with them. He adds that anyone claiming he isn’t the best world champion in wrestling right now is either a bot or just ignorant.

– Dominik Mysterio is expected to return imminently from his shoulder injury, reports PWInsider. There was talk earlier today that he is expected to be at tonight’s episode of RAW in Philadelphia.

– Dave Meltzer believes WWE needs to properly honor AJ Styles with a televised celebration following his retirement match, saying the moment didn’t feel big enough. He explained, “They need a celebration,” while noting that the event itself may not have been the right time since “it was such a long show anyway.”

Meltzer compared it to how WWE handled John Cena’s retirement, pointing out that “they set such a precedent with John Cena,” where “it’s the main event, the whole show is built around him, everyone comes out from the back, it’s like this big thing.”

In contrast, Meltzer criticized the lack of recognition for Styles, saying, “AJ loses, nobody comes out, nobody’s on the stage clapping,” and added, “You should’ve at least had the babyfaces on the ramp all clapping for him.” He wrapped up by stressing, “I think that they badly need to do something of a celebration on television.”