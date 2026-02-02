McIntyre on Rhodes: “I’ll give him credit where credit is due”

Drew McIntyre states that Cody Rhodes has the thick skin and doesn’t run to management if he’s offended.

McIntyre recently sat down with TMZ and to give credit where its due when it comes to Cody & feels nothing is too far these days:

“No. I honestly don’t believe there is such a thing as too far these days. I’m willing to take it as well as willing to give it out. A lot of people might take some of the stuff I say and get offended and maybe run and cry to management. Cody is not one of those people. I’ll give him credit where credit is due. He’ll take punches, literally, in the ring. He does some crazy stuff. He jumped off a balcony. He puts his body on the line every time. He also has pretty thick skin. He’ll take a verbal lashing and give it right back. As far as I’m considered, there is no limit, and I’m going to keep pushing the boundaries. You think I’ve been bad before I won the title, just wait. People are probably going to try and cancel me for some of the stuff I’m going to say. You can’t cancel the champ,” said McIntyre.

)Source: TMZ Inside the Ring)