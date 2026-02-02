Kelani Jordan pays tribute to AJ Styles, Nick Jackson on a plan change in AEW

– NXT star Kelani Jordan pays tribute to her mentor AJ Styles after retiring from WWE at the Royal Rumble:

Thank you for being a mentor and being one of the biggest believers in me. Your legacy and impact in wrestling will always be PHENOMENAL!! 💙 pic.twitter.com/jMXKf0oVl0 — Kelani Jordan (@kelani_wwe) February 1, 2026

– MLB via X:

A PHENOMENAL career 🤘 Thanks for all the memories over the years, AJ Styles! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/0iFJMdCMIg — MLB (@MLB) January 31, 2026

– Nick Jackson confirmed that AEW had plans for a major showdown between The Young Bucks and The Golden Lovers, but it was derailed by Kota Ibushi’s injury. He called it a “proposed match that never happened” and said it was “actually supposed to happen pretty recently.”

According to Jackson, the plan was for “Kenny (Omega) and (Kota) Ibushi” to reunite for the match at an AEW show a couple months ago — though he couldn’t recall the exact event, adding “not Revolution… where the heck was it?”

Those plans changed when Ibushi suffered “a really bad leg break,” forcing AEW to pivot, and Jackson explained, “we end up doing a six-man tag” instead.

(Source: Being The Elite)