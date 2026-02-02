Jesse Ventura teases a senate run (video), note on the lighting at the Royal Rumble

– WWE hall of famer Jesse Ventura is teasing a run for Senate:

Jesse Ventura is teasing a run for Senate. pic.twitter.com/bVz43z8JAH — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 2, 2026

– WWE is not expected to use LED lighting on seats for future Saudi Arabia shows.

The LED setup at the Royal Rumble made the arena in Riyadh look noticeably empty, even though WWE claimed to have sold over 25,000 tickets.

(source: PWInsider)