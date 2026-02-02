CM Punk on Lexis King, Dave Meltzer defends his comment on Billy Gunn

CM Punk said in an interview with Complex News that Lexis King reminds him of how he himself was once viewed during his time in WWE’s developmental system. Punk noted that, like him, King came from AEW and is now carving out his place in NXT.

Punk explained that King is seen as someone people “don’t quite get yet,” meaning he has to prove himself through hard work and openness to learning. However, Punk praised King’s attitude, saying he’s open-minded and dedicated — qualities Punk believes will lead him to surprise many fans and critics over time. Punk predicted that when King eventually retires, people will be able to look back and recognize how far he’s come thanks to his persistence and effort.

(Source: Complex News)

– Dave Meltzer defended his comment about Billy Gunn not being a top 200 wrestler, saying “top 200 was probably too nice.” He explained the scope of wrestling worldwide: “There are 1000s of Pro Wrestlers. This sort of a pet peeve of mine. People think the only wrestling is in the U.S and the only good wrestlers are in the U.S.”

He pointed out the global talent pool: “If I say top 200, do you know how many great wrestlers are in Mexico? In Japan? And the U.S. there’s 100s.” He clarified the intent: “Saying a guy is not top 200 is not an insult, actually it was probably too nice.”

Meltzer added perspective on rankings: “If I say somebody is the 200th best wrestler in the world thats a compliment. People wont take it that way, and obviously some people didn’t.” He acknowledged the WWE-focused fan reaction: “If you only watch WWE, you’re like ‘oh my god he’s out of his mind whats he talking about!’”

Finally, he emphasized wrestling’s global depth: “There are so many great wrestlers in the world, if you actually listed then you’d be surprised.”