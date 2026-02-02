Becky Lynch release a new Vlog from Saudi Arabia

Becky Lynch via X:

DO YOU THINK MEETING AFTER MEETING AFTER MEETING IS GOING TO STOP ME FROM RELEASING THE GREATEST VLOG IN THE HISTORY OF VLOGS?! NOOOOOOOO! I have an obligation to my Becky Believers to fight and expose the truth! We have been combing through hours of footage to prove the corruption within WWE MANAGEMENT! What started out as a joyous Birthday CELEBRATION turned into a complete nightmare. ENJOY EXCLUSIVE NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE including a particular angle that’s gonna win me a LOT of LAWSUITS!!! I WAS ROBBED YET AGAIN!

