Batista on his first wrestling try out, Punk on interrupting Undertaker’s tribute to Paul Bearer (videos)

Batista (via Complex) reveals when he went to his first ever wrestling try out the trainer told him:

“He would never make it as a Pro Wrestler”

CM Punk on interrupting Undertaker’s tribute to Paul Bearer during their feud:

“I was like I don’t want to do this unless everybody’s ok with it.”

