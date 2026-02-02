Batista on his first wrestling try out, Punk on interrupting Undertaker’s tribute to Paul Bearer (videos)

– Batista (via Complex) reveals when he went to his first ever wrestling try out the trainer told him:

Batista reveals when he went to his first ever wrestling try out the trainer told him “He would never make it as a Pro Wrestler” BATISTA FLEXED ON HIM AT THE END 💀 (Complex) pic.twitter.com/W7rKP9DKt5 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 1, 2026

CM Punk on interrupting Undertaker’s tribute to Paul Bearer during their feud “I was like I don’t want to do this unless everybody’s ok with it.” (Complex) pic.twitter.com/K30Z2auNWC — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 1, 2026

