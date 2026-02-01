WWE News and Notes

Finn Balor via X:

– On AAA, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio interrupts El Hijo del Vikingo saying he will defend his Mega AAA Title against Vikingo at Rey De Reyes:

– The War Raiders are coming to AAA in 2 weeks:

– Former WWE LFG talent Haze Jameson has re-introduced herself as Pinky Montoya:

