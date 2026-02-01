WWE News and Notes

– Finn Balor via X:
I starting to realize I don’t get enough respect around here…
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 31, 2026
– On AAA, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio interrupts El Hijo del Vikingo saying he will defend his Mega AAA Title against Vikingo at Rey De Reyes:
At Rey de Reyes, can the self proclaimed "King Of The Luchadors" @DomMysterio35 hold on to his crown or will @vikingo_aaa leave with the AAA Mega Championship? 👀
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2026
– The War Raiders are coming to AAA in 2 weeks:
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 1, 2026
– Former WWE LFG talent Haze Jameson has re-introduced herself as Pinky Montoya:
Former WWE LFG talent Haze Jameson has re-introduced herself as Pinky Montoya pic.twitter.com/mtx5525pco
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 1, 2026