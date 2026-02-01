Val Venis on Ashley Massaro being named in the Epstein files, Nattie on AJ Styles’ retirement

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
319

– Val Venis via X:

WOW! I worked with Ashley during my time in the WWE. She was always professional. Always seemed like she had her head on her shoulders. Very nice woman. I was shocked to hear she committed suicide back in 2019. Today my soul has been rattled. If I am reading this right, Ashley appears to have been controlled by Maxwell and Epstein. That poor woman. I never in a million years would have guessed she was abused by the Epstein and Maxwell human trafficking scheme. Now her suicide is become more clear. The evil she experienced at such a young age was weighted with more than she good bear. #RIPAshleyMassaro 🙏

– Nattie posted:

