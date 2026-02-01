Val Venis on Ashley Massaro being named in the Epstein files, Nattie on AJ Styles’ retirement

– Val Venis via X:

WOW! I worked with Ashley during my time in the WWE. She was always professional. Always seemed like she had her head on her shoulders. Very nice woman. I was shocked to hear she committed suicide back in 2019. Today my soul has been rattled. If I am reading this right, Ashley appears to have been controlled by Maxwell and Epstein. That poor woman. I never in a million years would have guessed she was abused by the Epstein and Maxwell human trafficking scheme. Now her suicide is become more clear. The evil she experienced at such a young age was weighted with more than she good bear. #RIPAshleyMassaro 🙏

– Nattie posted:

Congratulations @AJStylesOrg on such a PHENOMENAL career. You did what very few people in sports can do.

You really won.

You walked away with your head held high and with an unmatched legacy. Honored to call you a friend and an inspiration.

