The different chants heard during Triple H’s post Royal Rumble comments, note on The Sandman

– GCW has announced that ECW Legend The Sandman will wrestle his final match as part of Joey Janela’s Spring Break on April 17th.

– All the chants directed at Triple H during the post-show by the Saudi Arabian crowd.

Y2J
“AEW”
“Baldy”
“We Want Vince”
“You f****d up”

