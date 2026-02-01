The different chants heard during Triple H’s post Royal Rumble comments, note on The Sandman

– GCW has announced that ECW Legend The Sandman will wrestle his final match as part of Joey Janela’s Spring Break on April 17th.

– All the chants directed at Triple H during the post-show by the Saudi Arabian crowd.

“Y2J”

“AEW”

“Baldy”

“We Want Vince”

“You f****d up”

