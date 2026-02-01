Shane McMahon comments on AJ Styles’ retirement, Liv Morgan take a shot at CM Punk

– Shane McMahon comments on AJ Styles’ WWE retirement:

“AJ Styles will go down in history as one of the greatest in ring performers ever!

Thank you for your friendship and giving it your absolute best to entertain us all every single time you stepped through the ropes.

You set the bar for current and future talent, let’s see if they can reach it.

Congratulations on a Phenomenal career.”

– Liv Morgan took a shot at CM Punk over his issues with Dominik Mysterio, labeling him “a jealous hater!” She highlighted Dominik’s youth, saying he’s “more than half his age,” and added that he’s “so much younger, so much hotter, so much more accomplished.”

She continued praising Dominik by calling him “a harder worker” and “a better champion,” before humorously pointing out details like “his hair” and “his mustache,” clearly poking fun at Punk while putting Dominik over.

(Source: WWE Now)