More WWE News and Notes

NXT's Ricky Saints comments on Royce Keys (Powerhouse Hobbs) debut in the Men's Royal Rumble:

Roman Reigns fired up fans with bold promo before Royal Rumble 2026:

"They begged me to come back. They said, save us." – Roman Reigns

Hours before WWE Royal Rumble 2026 at King Abdullah Financial District Stadium, Reigns dropped a seven-second airport video that lit up social media. He’s one of 17 confirmed entrants in the 30-man match, where the winner gets a WrestleMania 42 world title shot, alongside stars like Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Jey Uso. On The Pat McAfee Show Friday, he called out WWE’s creative team for not building new stars during his two-year absence, praising business leader Nick Khan but urging better storytelling. His return hints at reigniting Bloodline family feuds after stepping back post-WrestleMania 40.

– Liv Morgan responded confidently to comparisons between her and Dominik Mysterio and the iconic duo Miss Elizabeth and Randy Savage, saying she believes “I think we’re actually better.”

– Brie Bella comments on her return at the Royal Rumble: